22-Year-Old Medical Student In Andhra Pradesh Dies By Suicide: Police

Dentepurthi Lokesh died by suicide on Sunday night, cops said. (Representational)

A third-year medical student was found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, allegedly hanged himself around 10 pm on Sunday night in his hostel room at Penchikalapadu village, around 25 km from Kurnool town, where the medical college is located.

"We are not sure why he hanged himself. He stays alone in his room and used a bedsheet to die by suicide," a police official told PTI on Monday.

Police are probing the case from all angles to check if any other issues might have triggered the student into taking extreme steps.

Lokesh's father Brahmananda Rao told police that he did not face any issues and he was not sure as to what might have led to his son taking this step.

Lokesh is a native of Kavali in the Nellore district and was a bright student who cleared the first two years of the MBBS course with distinction.

Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

