Family Of Those Killed In Amritsar Train Tragedy To Get Government Jobs

61 people watching a Ravan effigy being burnt in Amritsar were run over by a train (File)

The Punjab government will provide jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the Amritsar rail tragedy in Amritsar, Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said today.

At least 59 people were killed after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train in Amritsar.

The people falling in the old age category would be given pension by the government, he said.

Mr Sidhu reiterated that he is committed to help the affected families monetarily and that the families would not be left in the lurch with the government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their hour of need.

"The state government will give jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the rail tragedy," he told reporters in Amritsar.

The minister said that though many people are coming forward to adopt the children rendered orphan in the tragedy, the government would only allow the adoption to take place after the completion of formalities and procedures as per the law.

The local government minister handed over cheques of financial assistance to 5 more victim families of the recent rail tragedy.

He said that till date 46 families have been provided with the financial assistance and the rest of the 13 cheques would also be given soon.

Mr Sidhu termed as "most unfortunate" that some elements are playing politics over the bodies of the people killed in the tragedy.

He said the state government would do everything possible to help the affected families.