Self-Styled Practitioner Arrested For Exploiting Minor In Ahmedabad Rituals

The Sola High Court police in Ahmedabad have arrested a self-proclaimed occult practitioner for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl under the guise of performing religious rituals.

The accused, Chandrakant Panchal, trapped the family by falsely claiming that their young daughter was possessed by evil spirits. He convinced them that elaborate rituals were necessary to free her, using these fake ceremonies as a cover to exploit the victim.

The investigation revealed that the suspect manipulated the family with promises of immense wealth, assuring them that the rituals would bring financial prosperity and hidden gold. He also threatened to harm her family if she ever spoke out.

Cops registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Gujarat Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2024.

The police have taken the suspect into custody and are investigating whether he has committed similar crimes against other women or young girls in the region.

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