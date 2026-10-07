IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission 2027 Policy Gets A Major Change, Check What's New

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission 2027 Policy: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has revised its admission criteria for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2027-29 batch. Under the revised policy, the institute will use CAT percentiles instead of normalised CAT scores to shortlist candidates for the personal interview round.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission 2027: Minimum CAT-2026 Percentile Cut-Offs

The minimum overall and sectional CAT percentile cut-offs vary by category and are different for candidates with and without disabilities.

For candidates without benchmark disabilities (PwD), the minimum overall percentile cut-off is 95 for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, 90 for Non-Creamy Layer Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC), 85 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 75 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The minimum sectional percentile cut-offs for these categories are 85, 80, 75, and 65, respectively, across the three CAT sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

For candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwD), the minimum overall percentile cut-offs are 85 for General and EWS candidates, 80 for NC-OBC, 75 for SC, and 65 for ST. The corresponding sectional percentile cut-offs are 75, 70, 65, and 55, respectively.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission 2027: Selection Process

IIM Ahmedabad's admission process involves two stages. The first stage is shortlisting candidates for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI), while the second stage involves calculating the Final Composite Score (FCS) to determine final admission offers. The personal interview carries the highest weightage in the final selection process.

Stage 1: Shortlisting For AWT And Personal Interview

Candidates are shortlisted for the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview based on a composite score. The institute first applies basic eligibility filters to candidates who have appeared for CAT 2026.

Applicants must meet three conditions: they must be at least 19 years old by June 30, 2027; they must be Indian nationals, as reported in their CAT application details; and they must have applied for IIM Ahmedabad's two-year, full-time Post Graduate Programme.

For candidates who meet these conditions, the institute calculates a raw composite score. The first component is the Raw Application Rating (RAR), which considers candidates' Class 10 and Class 12 marks, undergraduate academic performance, gender and full-time work experience.

After applying the prescribed CAT percentile cut-offs, the institute prepares the shortlist for the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview, ensuring representation from the applicable reservation categories.

Stage 2: Final Selection And Composite Score

After the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview are completed, IIM Ahmedabad calculates the Final Composite Score (FCS) for candidates who appear in both assessments.

The final score is calculated using the following formula:

Final Composite Score (FCS) = 0.50 × Normalised PI Score + 0.10 × Normalised AWT Score + 0.40 × Normalised Composite Score

The normalised Personal Interview score carries a weightage of 50 per cent, while the Analytical Writing Test score accounts for 10 per cent. The normalised composite score contributes the remaining 40 per cent to the final selection score.