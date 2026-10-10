"No One Can Stop India's Youth": Chirag Paswan Amid Delhi Curbs On Protest

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said cancelling trains cannot stop India's youth, as he lambasted the Opposition for spreading false narratives and playing politics with protests against the Election Commission.

Amid stringent security measures in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protests on Saturday and the ongoing Opposition parties' protests, Paswan said bringing the city to a halt every now and then was not right.

Paswan, an ally of the ruling NDA, made the remarks in response to questions on students complaining about train cancellations, metro disruptions and heavy deployment of security personnel in the national capital.

"Bharat ke Yuva hain ye, inko koi nahi rok sakta prabhu. Jo log aise bhram failane ka prayas karte hain, kitini train koi rok lega, kitni conncetivity koi rok lega, kitni sadkon ko koi jaam kar dega. (These are the youth of India; no one can stop them. Some people are trying to spread false narratives. How many trains can be stopped, how much connectivity can be curbed, how many roads can be jammed)," Paswan said.

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"Bharat ke yuva hain duniya ko raasta dikhane ka kshamta rakhte hain...koi unhe nahi rok sakta (The youth of India have the capability to show the way for the world. Nobody can stop them)," he said.



CJP has announced protests from Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and implementation of electoral reforms.

Slamming the Opposition, Paswan said they are playing politics and are keen only on protests but not interested in finding solutions.

"You (Opposition) are not able to win elections, and now, you are creating problems for the common people (with protests)," the minister said.

He said the Opposition should seek time and meet the Chief Election Commissioner, and it was not appropriate to hold protests to have the meeting.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan had also urged the Election Commission, especially its chief, Gyanesh Kumar, to lay to rest the reports of internal disquiet in the poll panel.

"The Election Commission must maintain the trust of the people because if doubts arise in the public's mind about the electoral process itself, that would be wrong. In such a situation, the Election Commission should firmly put forth its points so that no doubts arise in the people's minds," Paswan had said last month.

