SPJIMR Post Graduate Diploma In Management Admission 2027-29: Check Eligibility, Selection Process

SPJIMR PGDM Admission 2027-29: S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the 2027-2029 batch. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from September 15 to November 27, 2026. The institute accepts CAT and GMAT scores for admission to the programme. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university. Fresh graduates and candidates with up to five years of work experience are eligible to apply. The selection process considers academic performance, entrance exam scores, work experience, versatility and achievements.

SPJIMR PGDM Admission 2027-29: Important Dates

The important admission dates are as follows:

Application start date: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Application deadline: November 27, 2026

November 27, 2026 Application fee: Rs 2,500

SPJIMR PGDM Admission 2027-29: Selection Process

SPJIMR shortlists candidates based on their profiles and qualifying entrance exam scores. Applicants are classified into two groups: profile-based and profile-cum-score-based. Meeting the minimum qualifying entrance score is mandatory.

The institute evaluates candidates on several parameters, including: Academic performance: Marks and consistency in Classes 10 and 12, as well as every year of graduation.

Work experience: Relevance of professional experience, if any, to the chosen specialisation.

Relevance of professional experience, if any, to the chosen specialisation. Entrance exam scores: Performance in CAT or GMAT and meeting the required qualifying criteria.

Performance in CAT or GMAT and meeting the required qualifying criteria. Versatility and achievements: Participation in diverse fields and notable accomplishments.

SPJIMR has clarified that admission is strictly merit-based and that it does not offer management or other quotas. The institute communicates directly with shortlisted candidates and does not appoint intermediaries to guarantee admission in exchange for money or otherwise. Applicants should avoid such offers and rely on official admission communications.