Case Against Gujarat COVID-19 Patient Who Allegedly Escaped From Hospital

A case was registered against a COVID-19 patient, who had allegedly escaped from a facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, and brought back after nearly 24 hours, an official said today.

A 30-year-old patient admitted at a COVID-19 care centre at a hospital and gave a slip to the medical staff and managed to escape on Tuesday, sub-inspector Kamlesh Choudhary of a police station in Gujarat said.

"The patient was admitted to the facility on June 3 and escaped on Tuesday evening. A doctor from the centre lodged an FIR against him last night," the official said.

A medical team brought the escapee back after nearly 24 hours, he added.

An offence has been lodged against the man under section of Indian Penal Code and section 3 (to disobey order) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

The COVID-19 care centres are set up to monitor the condition of asymptomatic patients and those who have mild symptoms of the disease.