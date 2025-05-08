Government Debunks Reports Of Pakistani Strikes On Amritsar Military Base

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. After India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan, disinformation flooded social media, with false claims of retaliatory attacks and a fake advisory urging citizens to prepare. India's fact-checking agency debunked these narratives.

Hours after India's Operation Sindoor, a targeted military strike on nine terror camps across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, a flood of disinformation has emerged from Pakistani media and government-linked social media handles. Many of these platforms circulated baseless narratives alleging retaliatory attacks by Pakistan on Indian soil - one such claim that Pakistan attacked the military base in Amritsar.

However, the Indian government's official fact-checking agency has debunked the claim, calling it "false".

A fake video of the claim was also circulated on social media, with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check division noting that the footage is from a wildfire in 2024.

"Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB wrote in a post on X.

⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert!



Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck



✔️The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024



✅ Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official… pic.twitter.com/1FdtfXUqEY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

On Wednesday, the government's official fact-checking agency also flagged a fabricated advisory falsely attributed to the Centre.

The fake advisory claimed that citizens had been urged to remain calm and take precautionary steps such as storing non-perishable food, medicines, and keeping emergency contacts handy amid an escalating situation along the India-Pakistan border. The advisory appeared to mirror civil defence protocols but was not issued by any official agency.

"An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home. This claim is FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory," the fact-checking agency said.

Some other fake claims shared by high-profile accounts affiliated with Pakistan's military media wing and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) included that the Pakistan Air Force had targeted Srinagar Airbase and destroyed an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters. However, these accounts failed to present credible evidence, visual proof, or satellite imagery to support the assertions.

India's Operation Sindoor

India carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 70 terrorists and injuring another 60, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes were carried out in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwa.

According to government sources, the attack was more than a military response and was synchronised to avoid detection and maximise damage.

Pakistan, in response, resorted to 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing' and artillery shelling across the LoC, killing three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

On Thursday, Pakistan continued its unprovoked firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor for the 14th consecutive day. 13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed as the Pakistan army carried out intense artillery and mortar shelling in response to India's Operation Sindoor.

"During the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately," a statement from the Indian Army said.