1 Killed, Six Injured In Fire At Ahmedabad Residential Building

The blaze spread to the sixth floor.

A woman was killed and six persons were injured after fire broke out in a residential building today, civic officials said.

Fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Ganesh Genesis building on the Gota-Jagatpur Road, a fire brigade official said.

The woman was identified as Anjana Patel, who died at the civil hospital.

The blaze spread to the sixth floor, the official said. "People residing on the floors above the fifth one got stranded as smoke filled the stairway," he said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

Twenty eight others were rescued from the building, he added.

"The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short-circuit and was brought under control," the official said.

Two persons saw the fire from the road and rushed for help. They managed to save a 60-year old woman from the 5th floor of the building.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.