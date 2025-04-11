Child Dangles In Air, Waiting For Rescue After Fire At Ahmedabad High Rise

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment complex in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. At least seven fire engines were present for relief operations, and the situation was brought under control.

Visuals from 4 pm showed two women standing in the stairway with a girl and a child, who was dangling in the air, held onto the ledge with one hand and the other being held by a woman who was awaiting her turn to get rescued. Thick black smoke was billowing from the apartment where the fire broke out.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A fire broke out in the Parishkar C Building located in the Khokhra area of Ahmedabad. Efforts to evacuate people from the building are currently underway pic.twitter.com/JuKV8otYW0 — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2025

Two men came to the rescue of the child. They were present on the third floor and safely evacuated the kid, and then a girl was rescued similarly.

The fire broke out in the Parishkar-1 flat in Khokhara, Ahmedabad, and all the occupants were safely rescued. However, about 18 people trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire officials.

The fire was brought under control, and no casualties were reported.