Video: Woman Jumps Off 5th Floor Of Ahmedabad Building To Escape Fire

Around 20-25 people have been rescued. Fire engines are on the spot.

Read Time: 1 min
The woman seen jumping off the burning building

A young woman has survived after jumping out of a fifth-floor Ahmedabad building to escape fire.

Around 20-25 people have been rescued. Fire engines are on the spot. 

Screaming all the way down, the unnamed woman jumped off her apartment balcony in Aatrey Orchid in Indira Bridge area as a fire ripped through the building, showed a video. She was safely caught by people waiting on the ground.  

Orange flames leaping out of the building and huge, black plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky. 

The fire broke out in the air conditioning system of a flat, as per initial reports. It soon spread to the apartment's 'C' and 'D' wings.

In another video, a man can be seen lowering a girl on to another balcony where a man is on the edge and catches the little girl and saves her. 

A woman, in yet another video, can be seen using a rope to escape the burning building.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. 

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)

Ahmedabad, Fire, Woman
