Gujarat Woman Tears Dupatta, Ties It As Rakhi To Uttarakhand Chief Minister During Flood Inspection

A tourist from Gujarat tore a part of her dupatta and tied it to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's wrist during his inspection tour of the disaster-affected areas in Dharali, Uttarkashi.

A video showing the woman tearing her dupatta, tying it as a rakhi and expressing gratitude for CM Dhami's efforts has been shared by news agency ANI. In Hindu tradition, a rakhi symbolises the bond of love, protection, and duty between brothers and sisters.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi | On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's arrival at Harsil, a woman tourist from Gujarat tore a part of her dupatta and tied a Rakhi on the CM's wrist, as a token of thanks and appreciation for his government's disaster relief operations. pic.twitter.com/Zm3zVpXfVq — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

While tying it, she told him, "For me, you are like Lord Krishna -- protecting not just me, but all the mothers and sisters here, like a true brother. You have been with us for three days, ensuring our safety and looking after our needs."

The woman, Dhangauri Baroliya, from Isnapur, Ahmedabad, came with her family for a pilgrimage to Gangotri, according to ETV Bharat. On August 5, a severe cloudburst caused a sudden landslide and strong currents blocked the route, trapping her and her family.

A cloudburst that impacted the upper watershed of the Kheer Ganga river caused a flash flood in the Dharali village in Uttarkashi, resulting in the death of at least five people.

Plans are being made to evacuate the pilgrims stranded in the Gangotri Dham via the Nelong Valley, he said, adding, "All arrangements have been made and they will be evacuated very soon."

At least 840 people have been rescued so far, and at least 50 are missing.

In a Facebook post, CM Dhami wrote: "Reviewed the relief and rescue operations going on in Dharali in Uttarkashi this morning."

With the help of Heli Seva, Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters, rescue operations have been carried out on a war footing since the morning, and people are being brought back safely, he added.

In Dharali, flash floods destroyed buildings and carried people and vehicles away. Residents of neighbouring villages, like Mukhba, claim that the tragedy washed out more than half of their village.