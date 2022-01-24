On Dowry Death Complaint, Agra Woman's Body Retrieved From Pyre For Autopsy

Agra: The body was retrieved from the funeral pyre before it was lit, said police. (Representational)

Acting swiftly on a complaint of dowry death, the Agra police on Sunday retrieved the body of a 24-year-old woman from a funeral pyre and sent it for post-mortem.

According to the police, they swung into action soon after the brother of the dead, identified as Sonia, made a complaint on the police helpline 112.

Sonia was married to Harendra (26), a resident of Dulara village under the limits of Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, in 2018.

Her brother alleged in the complaint that her husband and in-laws were not happy with the dowry they received and beat her up. She was once forced to leave the house as well, according to the complaint filed by her brother.

Following the complaint, the police reached the spot quickly, took custody of the body from the funeral pyre before it was lit and sent it for post-mortem, Senior Sub Inspector at Fatehpur Sikri police station Vipin Kumar told news agency PTI.

A case has been registered against the woman's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and other family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway in the case and a search is on for the accused, the police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)