2 Girls Killed After Being Hit By Bus In Uttar Pradesh

Two minor sisters died in Agra after being hit by a bus on Tuesday when they were crossing a road, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, they said.

The dead have been identified as eight-year-old Rani and two-year-old Kajal.

Rakabganj police station incharge Rakesh Kumar said, "The accident took place at 2 pm on Tuesday. They were hit by the bus, when they were crossing the road. Rani and Kajal died during treatment at a government hospital in Agra. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem."

Mr Kumar said the girls' father works as a ragpicker. The driver of the bus was arrested after the incident, he added.

