'This Is Tamil Pride': At Chennai Beach, NRIs Fund Jallikattu Protesters

As the sun went down over Marina Beach in Chennai, a sea of pinpricks of light came alive. The nearly 15,000 people gathered there held up their phones, flashing the torchlight on them, waving in unity.Sylvia is a Christian, Sumita is originally from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kafeel Ahmed is a Muslim. They say they share Tamil pride, a passion for culture, and the conviction that the ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, held during the harvest festival of Pongal, must be removed."Pongal and Jallikattu are not Hindu festivals ... It is important for all of us," Kafeel Ahmed said.Pongal ended last week, and it was accompanied by the arrests of hundreds who defied a Supreme Court ban to hold local Jallikattu competitions, where young men must retain hold of the hump of a bucking animal for three jumps to win a prize. Labelling it "a Black Pongal," students quickly mobilized large audiences of young people and techies, and asked them to convene at Marina Beach. The movement is very clear: no politics, no violence - and no backing off on the demand for Jallikattu to resume.For the last two nights, the demonstrators at the beach will spend the night there. Raja has flown in from Singapore and has donated one lakh rupees to help pay for food and water. "I am a Tamil, so I thought I need to do this," he said.Kalaimagal says she could not sit at home after she caught the demonstration on TV. So she asked her husband to skip work for a day and they brought their young daughters to witness the zeal, to encourage those who haven't been home in days to keep at it.Animal rights activists however fiercely oppose the sport, and told the Supreme Court in 2014 that inflicts horrible abuse on animals, who have chilli flung in their eyes and are doped with liquor before they are turned loose in a field. The top court is now deciding whether to revoke the centre's move last year to allow Jallikattu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today. His office stressed that "While appreciating the cultural significance of 'Jallikattu', the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub judice."