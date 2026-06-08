Cooker Gave It Away: How A Whistle Led Police To Kerala Man's Cannabis Stash

Acting on a tip-off, Kerala police decided to raid a home in Aduppootty. Two hours into Operation Thoofan, they didn't find anything. That's when the cooker began to whistle, and what came next was not the smell of lunch.

A Kerala man, Bineesh, allegedly tried to hide his cannabis stash inside a pressure cooker filled with rice when he saw police arriving at his home. The plan backfired.

The incident took place in Aduppootty, Kunnamkulam, on Friday morning, after Kunnamkulam Sub Inspector Rakesh received confidential information that cannabis was being stored at a house in the area.

A police team reached the property and began a thorough search. The inspection lasted nearly two hours. It was during this time, as the pressure cooker began to whistle, that officers noticed a strong, distinct smell coming from the kitchen.

Police immediately checked the cooker and discovered a packet containing cannabis hidden within the boiling rice.

The 40-year-old accused was arrested on the spot. A total of 400 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that it was not his first run-in with law enforcement. Bineesh had been involved in two previous cases. He was also named as an accused in a separate incident in which he allegedly threatened an Excise Inspector and a team by brandishing a knife.