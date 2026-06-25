Celebrity Island Drug Bust: Italian Police Divers Find Rs 5 Crore Hashish Stash In Secret Sea Cave

Police divers have discovered a huge stash of hashish hidden inside a secret cave on the posh Italian island of Ponza. As reported by CNN, the island is a well-known holiday destination for celebrities and wealthy tourists.

Officers seized 330 blocks of the drug, weighing 40 kilograms in total. According to a CNN report, the tiny cave can only be reached by water. Cave divers had to navigate a narrow underwater tunnel from a boat to reach the contraband.

The financial police had been keeping a close eye on the mouth of the cave in the Chiaia di Luna area. CNN stated that investigators believe the criminal gang hid the drugs there ahead of a major three-day bank holiday weekend. The stash was likely meant to supply tourists visiting the island for the upcoming summer holiday season.

Market Value of the Seized Drugs

According to Radio New Zealand, the 40 kilograms of hashish recovered by the authorities has a street value of more than half a million dollars. This translates to an estimated market value of roughly US$500,000 (or approximately Rs 4,71,61500).

The 4th Naval Unit Squad of the Gaeta Naval Operations worked with the Ponza branch of the Guardia di Finanza financial police, which said in a statement Tuesday that the seizure was made by cave divers who accessed a tunnel to get to the cave.

"The investigative activity, carried out through intelligence services, territorial observation, and monitoring of suspicious movements, led to the identification of a significant quantity of narcotics intended to fuel the illicit market during the summer season," they said.

"This is a significant achievement that demonstrates the professionalism and training of the personnel employed, capable of operating in particularly complex and difficult-to-access environments."

The drugs were thought to have been brought over by dinghy from Anzio on the mainland, police said.