Popular Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Kicks Off, Over 1,000 Bulls Taking Part

January in Tamil Nadu is not only about the Thai Pongal harvest festival but also about Jallikattu, the ancient and traditional sport that showcases the bravery of the state's youth. More than just a sport, Jallikattu is deeply connected to Tamil culture and pride - for both bull owners and bull tamers.

With traditional rituals and special poojas, the famous Avaniyapuram Jallikattu kicked off this morning in Madurai's Avaniyapuram as part of the Thai Pongal celebrations. This year, around 550 bull tamers and over 1,000 bulls are participating in the event.

Speaking to NDTV, Irulan, who performed the rituals before the commencement, said, "To my knowledge, I am the eighth generation performing these rituals. They (the rituals) are done to ensure that no untoward incidents happen to either the bulls or the bull tamers."

Heavy security arrangements are in place. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, while CCTV cameras and drones are being used to monitor the crowd.

READ: Rahul Gandhi's "Tamil Culture" Jab Over Vijay Film, BJP's Jallikattu Reply

According to the Madurai district administration, 108 ambulances, doctors, and rescue teams are stationed at the venue to handle any emergencies.

Thursday's event was inaugurated by State Minister P. Moorthy. AIADMK MLA Rajan Chellappa and several other political leaders were also present.

A tourist from the Netherlands, who witnessed the Jallikattu, told NDTV, "This is my first experience here. I cannot fully understand the sport, but I am very excited to watch it."

Looking ahead, Palamedu Jallikattu is scheduled for Friday, followed by the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu on Saturday, where Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are expected to participate.

While Jallikattu is celebrated as a symbol of Tamil tradition and culture, animal rights activists continue to raise concerns over animal cruelty, keeping the debate alive.