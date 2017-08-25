Tamil Nadu Celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi With Traditional Fervour

The Vinayaka Chaturthi festival was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety across Tamil Nadu today.People offered prayers to the elephant-headed god at their homes and at pandals set up by residents' associations and Hindu outfits.Lord Ganesha, considered to be the first god, was offered "Kozhukattai", a sweet delicacy made of jaggery and coconut in keeping with the occasion.Grand celebrations marked the event at the famous Sri Karpaga Vinayaka Temple in Pillayarpatti in Sivaganga District of southern Tamil Nadu.Chathurthi celebrations were held at a grand scale in the Rock Fort Uchi Pillayar temple in Tiruchirappali.At several localities in the city, giant sized and richly decorated idols of Lord Ganesha were seen.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami wished people on the occassion.