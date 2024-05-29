Video: No Wheelchair, Tamil Nadu Woman Carries Mother, 80, Inside Hospital

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

A video showing a woman in Tamil Nadu having to carry her 80-year-old mother at a government hospital has sparked outrage on social media over claims that the patient was denied a wheelchair. Tamil Nadu health authorities have initiated an investigation after the video went viral.

Ms Ambika Shanmugam, the Joint Director of Health leading the inquiry, told NDTV, "I have enquired with the Superintendent and the Resident Medical Officer of the Hospital. Today, I am conducting the exercise with other staff and attendants."

The 36-second video, which NDTV could not independently verify, shows a woman identified as Valarmathi carrying her elderly mother, Sorna, into the hospital after a road accident. Valarmathi is also seen carrying her mother to another location within the hospital, reportedly to collect the outpatient registration slip.

Hospital authorities say that the government hospital has an adequate number of wheelchairs and stretchers. However, they explained that at the time, the staff was occupied with the arrival of a body in a murder case. They claimed that the attendant did not seek assistance but instead chose to carry her mother in an attempt to expedite treatment. Ms Shanmugam added, "Neither the patient nor her family has filed a complaint."

An investigation has been initiated into the matter, she added.