Tamil Nadu Ex Top Cop Arrested Over Trespass After Complaint By Wife: Cops

Former Tamil Nadu special DGP Rajesh Das was arrested on Friday for trespass and intimidation based on a complaint by his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, police said.

Beela Venkatesan, who is the state energy secretary, had alleged that Rajesh Das and his associates had trespassed into her house at Thaiyur in the city's outskirts on May 18 after assaulting the security guard.

A police official said Rajesh Das has been arrested in connection with the complaint filed by Beela Venkatesan on Monday.

Last year, Rajesh Das, who had served as special DGP during the previous AIADMK regime, was convicted by a court in Villupuram in a case of sexual harassment of a junior woman IPS officer.

He had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment. In a recent order, the Supreme Court had provided him temporary relief -- a reprieve from arrest.

