Tamil Poet Thiruvalluvar's Pic In Saffron Sparks Row, Governor Faces Heat

Governor RN Ravi pays tributes to Thiruvalluvar at Raj Bhavan.

A controversy has erupted over the depiction of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes in an invitation for the celebration of 'Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha' sent by Governor RN Ravi.

MDMK leader Vaiko expressed strong disapproval and emphasized that Thiruvalluvar transcends caste and religion.

"This is condemnable. Poet-saint Thiruvalluvar is above caste and religion. He (Governor) is making Raj Bhavan a laughing stock," Mr Vaiko said.

Governor RN Ravi had recently stirred a controversy by posting on social media a picture depicting Thiruvalluvar in a saffron robe with ashes on his forehead. This was in contrast to the poet' picture in white attire shared by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"It was Valluvar who pioneered the social justice theory of procreating all life - the self-reliance that only effort brings success - the concept of virtue as life. No one can taint Valluvar in Kurallovian Tamil Nadu, which has a 133-foot statue and a Kottam in the capital," Mr Stalin wrote in a post on X.

The Bhartiya Janata party, in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024, released on April 14 promised to establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the world if elected to power for the third term.

Seeking to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying to gain a foothold, the party said in its manifesto, "We will establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the globe to showcase Bharat's rich culture and offer training in yoga, ayurveda, Bharatiya languages, classical music etc. We will promote Bharat's rich democratic traditions going back millennia as the Mother of Democracy."

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of the Tamil language," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while releasing the BJP's manifesto.

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was an ancient Tamil philosopher known for his wisdom, expressed in 1,330 couplets, on topics ranging from ethics to economics.