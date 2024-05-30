NEET UG 2024: Provisional Answer Key Out For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the same on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

In case candidates want to raise objection against any answer, they will be required to pay Rs 200 for each answer key challenge. The challenges will not be accepted without any payment. The processing fee can be paid through, debit card/credit card/net banking. The deadline to make payment is May 31, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.

After the submission of all the challenges, the agency will review them and prepare the final answer key. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The NEET UG result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a nonrefundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date for raising objection against any answer key or recorded response is May 31, 2024.

To facilitate the candidates, the NTA has sent a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG)-2024.

The NEET UG exam was conducted by the NTA on May 5, 2024 for more than 24 lakh candidates. The exam was conducted at 4,750 different centres located in 571 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.