NTA NEET-UG Results, Final Answer Key Expected Today, Steps To Check

NEET 2023 Result: The NEET result can also be checked onntaresults.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023 result and final answer key are likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), today, June 13. Candidates can check their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET result can also be checked on ntaresults.nic.in. It is to be kept in mind that the NTA has not officially made any announcement regarding the date and time of the NEET UG 2023 result declaration.

The NEET UG results will contain details like the rank list, the category-wise cut-off marks, names of all India toppers and more. To check the NEET UG 2023 result, applicants can use their NEET 2023 application number and date of birth.

Applicants who qualify for the NEET UG exam will have to appear for the counselling process. The NEET UG exam is held for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The exam also determines who will gain admission to 100 per cent of seats of deemed universities. The result will also be used for admissions to BVSc and AH courses under the 15 per cent quota of the Veterinary Council of India in recognised Veterinary Colleges.

Steps to check NEET UG 2023 result:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET UG result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and security captcha to login.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2023 scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check if your details such as name, exam venue, etc. are correct.

In case there is any discrepancy in the result, students can contact the NTA.

NEET Marks Calculation:

The National Testing Agency will award full marks for the correct answer. It will deduct one mark for every incorrect answer. A question left unanswered will fetch zero marks.

There is no provision for re-evaluation of the NEET UG answer sheets. The final answer key represents the final decisions taken by the National Testing Agency. Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the NEET UG provisional answer key. The objection window closed on June 6. The decisions made by the NTA's expert committee regarding the objections raised cannot be challenged.

NEET UG 2023:

The NEET UG was held on May 7. Over 20 lakh candidates took part in the exam. The NEET UG was held in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Malayalam and Punjabi.