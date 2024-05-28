NEET UG 2024: Answer Key To Be Out Soon For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Once released, the answer key for the entrance exam will be available on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

After the release of the key, candidates will have the option to raise objection and challenge any answer that they find incorrect. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for challenging one answer. After the submission of all the challenges, the agency will review them and prepare the final answer key. The NEET UG result will be prepared based on the final answer key.



Apart from the answer key, the exam body will also release candidates' NEET OMR response sheets.

Steps to check answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website of NEET UG 2024

Step 2- On the homepage, click on 'NEET UG 2024 provisional answer key'

Step 3- You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Step 5- The NEET UG provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

The undergraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5. The results are scheduled to come out by June 14, 2024.