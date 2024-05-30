LignoSat: Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite In Fight Against Space Debris

LignoSat is crafted from magnolia wood, selected for its strength and workability.

In a world-first, Japanese researchers have built a tiny wooden satellite named LignoSat that will be launched into space in September. This innovative project aims to reduce space debris by burning up completely upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

LignoSat is a collaborative effort between Kyoto University and the logging company Sumitomo Forestry. With development beginning in April 2020, the satellite is a mere 10 centimetres on each side and is crafted from magnolia wood, selected for its strength and workability after space exposure tests were conducted on cherry, birch, and magnolia wood chips. The wood was sourced from Sumitomo Forestry's company forest.

Traditionally, satellites are constructed from metal, which creates harmful debris when they burn up in the atmosphere. This debris can pose a significant threat to operational satellites and spacecraft, and researchers believe wooden satellites could offer a more sustainable solution.

"Satellites that are not made of metal should become mainstream," Takao Doi, an astronaut and special professor at Kyoto University, said at a press conference.

LignoSat is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in September. It will be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will be deployed for a series of tests to assess its strength and ability to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations.

"Data will be sent from the satellite to researchers who can check for signs of strain and whether the satellite can withstand huge changes in temperature," a Sumitomo Forestry spokeswoman said.

This pioneering project represents a significant step forward in the fight against space debris. If successful, LignoSat could pave the way for a new generation of environmentally friendly satellites.

This news builds on earlier reports in February 2024 about the development of LignoSat. Those reports highlighted the satellite's potential to combat space pollution and emphasised the use of magnolia wood for its burn-up properties.

