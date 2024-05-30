Shashi Tharoor Responds To Aide Getting Caught At Delhi Airport With Rs 55 Lakh Gold

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was shocked to learn that a former member of his staff was detained at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold. Shiv Prasad, an aide of Mr Tharoor, was caught at the IGI Airport with gold worth Rs 55 lakh.

Mr Tharoor said that he supports the authorities in their investigation and condones any alleged wrongdoing.

"While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance," Mr Tharoor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course," he added.

According to sources, Shiv Prasad was detained on Wednesday by Customs officials at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport where a search led to the detection of gold weighing over 800 grams.

During questioning, he could not present satisfactory responses on why he was carrying the precious metal.

Shashi Tharoor, a former Union Minister, is currently the sitting MP from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he is contesting against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mr Chandrasekhar hit out at his rival today and alleged that the Congress and CPM are an "alliance of gold smugglers".

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP aide/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Mr Chandrasekhar said on X.