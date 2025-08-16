With Janmashtami this year following hard on the heels of our 78th Independence Day, i am tempted to ask what lessons Indian politics and politicians can draw from the life and teachings of Bhagwan Sri Krishna, as depicted in the Mahabharata, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Bhagavata Purana.

I can think of a few. These lessons touch upon various aspects of leadership, governance, ethics, and human nature. Here are some key takeaways that occurred to me --they are not a comprehensive list:

1. Dharma (Righteousness) Above All:

The Lesson: Krishna's life is a constant struggle to uphold dharma. He repeatedly takes actions that might seem unconventional or even morally ambiguous on the surface, but his ultimate goal is always to restore dharma and punish the wicked.

Application to Politics: Politicians should prioritise the well-being of the nation and its people over personal gain, party loyalty, or electoral victories. Decisions should be guided by a strong ethical compass and a commitment to justice, even when it is difficult or unpopular. Individual integrity is essential.

2. The Art of Diplomacy and Strategic Thinking:

The Lesson: Krishna was a master strategist and diplomat. He tried to prevent the Mahabharata war through peaceful negotiations, but when diplomacy failed, he guided the Pandavas with brilliant military strategy. His advice to Yudhisthira, Bhima, Arjuna, and others was always tailored to their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Application to Politics: Politicians can learn the importance of strategic thinking in governance. This includes skillful negotiation with other parties, states, and nations, as well as developing long-term plans for the country's development. It also involves understanding the strengths and weaknesses of one's own team and the opposition.

3. The Importance of Empowering Leading (The Role of the Charioteer):

The Lesson: Krishna didn't fight directly in the war but served as Arjuna's charioteer. This role was symbolic of a leader who guides from the background, providing wisdom, direction, and support without seeking personal glory. He was the strategist, the mentor, and the emotional anchor for Arjuna.

Application to Politics: A true leader empowers their team members and guides them to success. They don't need to be in the spotlight all the time. Instead, they should be the steady hand that steers the ship, providing guidance and taking responsibility for the team's direction. And if they succeed, their followers should feel the victory was theirs - not the leader's alone.

4. The Philosophy of Nishkama Karma (Selfless Action):

The Lesson: The central teaching of the Bhagavad Gita is Nishkama Karma-performing one's duty without attachment to the results. Krishna teaches Arjuna that the focus should be on the action itself, not on the fruits of that action (success, failure, praise, criticism).

Application to Politics: Politicians should work for the welfare of the people without being driven by a desire for power, fame, or wealth. Their motivation should be a sense of duty and service, not the rewards or political gains that might follow. This helps in making objective decisions for the public good. Too many politicians are, sadly, motivated by personal profit instead. Sri Krishna would not have approved.

5. The Understanding of Human Nature:

The Lesson: Krishna had a deep understanding of human psychology and the three gunas (qualities)-sattva (goodness), rajas (passion), and tamas (ignorance). He used this knowledge to interact with different people, from the righteous Yudhisthira to the arrogant Duryodhana.

Application to Politics: A good leader must be a keen observer of human nature. This helps in building a diverse and effective team, understanding the motivations of the electorate, and dealing with adversaries. It also helps in identifying and addressing the root causes of social problems. A good observer must also be a good listener. Too few of our politicians are!

6. The Concept of Lokasangraha (Welfare of the World):

The Lesson: Krishna's actions, whether as a cowherd in Vrindavan or a king in Dwarka, were always aimed at the welfare of the community. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita emphasise the duty of a leader to maintain social order and ensure the well-being of the people (Lokasangraha).

Application to Politics: The primary duty of a politician is to work for the welfare of all sections of society, not just their own voters or supporters. This includes creating a just and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Social justice, in other words, is an indispensable goal of politics.

7. The Dangers of Arrogance and Adharma:

The Lesson: Krishna's life story is a cautionary tale about the downfall of those who are arrogant (Ahamkara) and choose the path of unrighteousness (Adharma), like Duryodhana and his allies. Their hubris and disregard for dharma ultimately led to their destruction.

Application to Politics: Politicians should be humble and grounded. Arrogance, abuse of power, and a lack of respect for the rule of law inevitably lead to a leader's downfall, both politically and morally.

In essence, Bhagwan Sri Krishna's life provides a comprehensive guide for ethical and effective leadership. It teaches that true power lies not in coercion but in wisdom, righteousness, and the selfless service of the people.

This Janmashtami, let us imbibe the wisdom of Krishna in to our politics, and strive to overcome our petty and selfish interests, learn to think strategically, empower our colleagues and party workers, focus less on the benefits of our action and more on doing the right thing, learn to listen, prioritise social justice, and place service above our own entitlements. We can't all be Sri Krishna, but we can learn to emulate him.

