"Terrorist Attack Can't Go Unpunished": Shashi Tharoor On Delhi Blast

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of the government findings on the Delhi blast that occurred on Monday (November 10) evening near the iconic Red Fort. Tharoor said that a terrorist attack cannot go unpunished and showed faith in the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A white Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal on the Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort on Monday evening, leaving 13 people dead and nearly two dozen injured. Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, a doctor at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad was behind the wheels of the car that exploded, DNA test results confirmed on Thursday. DNA samples found at the blast site matched with Dr Umar's mother.

When asked if he advocates for strong punishment, Tharoor said, "At this stage, I don't want to second-guess what the government will do but very clearly a terrorist attack is something that cannot go unpunished. The government has already said they will hunt down the perpetrators, and we know that some of them have even died in the process of the blast. Some theories are that much more was planned and some of that has been prevented and I think we should be grateful for that but what is extremely important is for us to preserve and protect the security and safety of our citizens in the weeks and months to come."

Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror group was a legitimate target when we conducted Operation Sindoor, said Tharoor, adding, "Terrorist groups have absolutely no impunity and no protection from those who want to protect civilian lives. As far as I am concerned, I certainly respect the government's finding that it was a terrorist attack."

Congress's Tharoor called on people to stand united and stay alert and cooperate with authorities in ensuring the safety and security of the country and its people.

Further talking about international action on terrorism, Tharoor said it is "premature right now to talk about that. We stand on the global stage against terrorism."

Delhi Blast: Latest Update

Security forces have demolished the house of Umar Mohammed at Pulwama in south Kashmir. The demolition of his house is aimed at sending a message to those backing terrorist activities on Indian soil. Earlier, bulldozer action was carried out against those involved in the Pahalgam terror attack plot.

