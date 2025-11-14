Delhi Bomber Umar Mohammad's House In J&K Demolished By Security Forces

Security forces have demolished the Kashmir house of Umar Mohammed alias Umar un-Nabi, who triggered the car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort. Early today, the security forces oversaw the demolition of the doctor's house at Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Investigation into the blast on Monday evening, which left 13 people dead and over 20 injured, revealed that Umar, a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near a traffic signal on the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort.

The demolition of his house in Kashmir is aimed at sending a message to those backing terrorist activities on Indian soil. Earlier, bulldozer action was carried out against those involved in the Pahalgam terror attack plot.