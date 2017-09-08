Seven Live Sharks Seized From Basement Of New York Home

DEC found more than half a dozen #sharks in a basement pool in the #HudsonValley: https://t.co/bXXz4JRqrkpic.twitter.com/zkItNuvzqu- NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) September 7, 2017
The search was conducted on August 23 in Lagrangeville in New York, US, and resulted in the discovery of seven live sandbar sharks swimming in the pool. They also found two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark during the search.
A team from Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) rescued the sharks and also assessed the animals' condition. They escorted them to the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.
"They are young and range from one and a half feet to probably just under four feet, so they are most likely all between one and three years old," a spokeswoman for the aquarium, Darlene Puntillo, told Huffington Post.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Sandbar sharks are classified as vulnerable to becoming endangered, according to the official website of Department of Environmental Conservation.
