Seven Live Sharks Seized From Basement Of New York Home They also found two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark

DEC found more than half a dozen #sharks in a basement pool in the #HudsonValley: https://t.co/bXXz4JRqrkpic.twitter.com/zkItNuvzqu - NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) September 7, 2017

Well, there's something you don't see every day. A recent search conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) led to the shocking discovery of sharks, dead and live, in the basement of a New York residence. The sharks were kept in a 15-foot pool in the basement of the residence, NYSDEC said in a press release . They also posted a tweet with a pictures of the sharks in the pool.The search was conducted on August 23 in Lagrangeville in New York, US, and resulted in the discovery of seven live sandbar sharks swimming in the pool. They also found two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark during the search.A team from Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) rescued the sharks and also assessed the animals' condition. They escorted them to the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead."They are young and range from one and a half feet to probably just under four feet, so they are most likely all between one and three years old," a spokeswoman for the aquarium, Darlene Puntillo, told Huffington Post The incident is currently under investigation.Sandbar sharks are classified as vulnerable to becoming endangered, according to the official website of Department of Environmental Conservation Click for more trending news