Ashneer Grover Visits New York's Times Square, Shares Pic With Witty Caption

Many wondered if he was going for the India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday.

BharatPe founder and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover recently visited Times Square in New York and shared a picture of it on X. In the photo, he is seen in a T-shirt and jeans, and posing in Times Square, which is a popular tourist destination and major commercial intersection of New York.

His visit to the US comes after the Delhi High Court recently granted him permission for the same. On May 22, Justice Subramonium Prasad allowed Mr Grover to travel from May 26 to June 12, while his wife Madhuri Jain Grover is permitted to travel from June 15, after he returns.

''Sab Time - Time ki baat hai ! @ Times Square, NYC, USA,'' the tweet by Mr Grover read.

See the tweet here:

Sab Time - Time ki baat hai !



@ Times Square, NYC, USA@madsj30pic.twitter.com/SO1MqZRfRB — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 1, 2024

After his picture went viral, many users wondered if he was going for the India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday. One user asked, ''Are you going for India vs Pak?''

Another commented, ''Company or no company, Grover has enough money to travel the world as much as he would like. This life is also good.''

A third added, ''I've same Tshirt.'' Meanwhile, his wife also dropped a heart emoji on his post.

Notably, Mr Grover was frequently embroiled in controversies when he appeared on Shark Tank India season one. He recently appeared in a popular comedy show called 'Pretty Good Roast' hosted by comedian Aashish Solanki. In the roast, Solanki made some jokes about Ashneer Grover's removal from his own company BharatPe, a clip that went viral on social media.

However, once the video was uploaded, Mr Grover not only asked for his part to be removed from the video but made Solanki take down the whole episode from the internet.

After his short TV stint, Mr Grover turned to content creation on social media and featured in Instagram reels, YouTube videos and podcasts with several content creators.