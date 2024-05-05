Video: Student Unfurls Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Flag At Graduation In US

"US ambassador of RCB," added a user.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League began on March 22 and cricket fans across the country are glued to their television screens. Many people also book stadium tickets for the thrill and in the hope of seeing their favourite cricketer. However, some cricket fans, who are not in the country due to studies or other reasons, have different ways of showing admiration for their favourite IPL team. Recently, an Indian woman, who is a big fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, unfurled the flag of the team, during his graduation ceremony in the United States.

"@royalchallengers.bengaluru is a team that taught us fans many things beyond cricket, '15 years strong, and still standing by my team's side, true loyalty knows no defeat!' Just a junior continuing the ritual started by her senior @theruthviksankar hope my juniors would do the same," reads the caption of the now-viral clip, shared by Instagram user Likhitha. In the clip, a man is seen walking on the stage and receiving his degree from the officials at the University of Michigan. A few seconds later, he takes out the flag of the Bengaluru-based cricket franchise and displays it in front of everyone. The same clip then shows Likhitha showing off the IPL team's jersey as she receives her degree at the graduation ceremony.

Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed over four million views and four lakh likes. However, the post received mixed reactions from internet users.

"You're Royal Queen," said a person.

A second said, "Goosebumps"

"US ambassador of RCB," added another user.

"Man these foreign professors are so chill....our indian professors would've scolded them on the stage only," commented an Instagram user.

"Dont lose the opportunities by doing these stupid activities which are not required. It's an educational ceremony not the person parties," said a user.

Another added, "Dedicating one of the most important and expensive ceremonies of your life for someone who doesn't know you exist is wild. But anyways it's your life."

"I don't understand what's the issue with people here? If someone wants to show their love for their favourite sports or sports team, what's the big deal??" added a user.