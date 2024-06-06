BSEB STET 2: Admit Cards Out For Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth for accessing the admit card.



The exam is scheduled for June 11 to 19. The Bihar STET Paper 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.



The exam is conducted for recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. The Paper 2 is being conducted for recruitment to the higher secondary level, while the Paper 1 was held for the secondary level.



Each paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, with a total of 150 marks. The duration of each paper is 150 minutes.



Steps to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card



Step 1- Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link to download STET 2024 admit card

Step 3- Enter your registration details and login

Step 4- Check your admit card

Step 5- Download the admit card.

