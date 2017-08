Sachin Tendulkar Attends Rajya Sabha, Instantly Becomes Meme On Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar's glum expression has given rise to memes on Twitter.

Me when relatives come to our house#Sachinpic.twitter.com/AcRtOLkw5r - Je Suis Liberal (@TweetOfLiberal) August 3, 2017

When teacher says 75% attendence is necessary pic.twitter.com/gXMM781Hir - A (@Sassy_Soul_) August 3, 2017

When you don't attend classes,you don't have anyone to sit next to. pic.twitter.com/NpUPezJnMH - .. (@itsdhruvism) August 3, 2017

When there's compulsory attendance for pre-placement talks in B-Schools. pic.twitter.com/2wq8LGgmcw - Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 3, 2017

What sachin must be feeling sitting there.. pic.twitter.com/sxITORNJVb - Ashish Vashistha (@blunders_pridee) August 3, 2017

*Rajyasabha*



Sachin- I want to speak



Speaker- Bolo



Sachin- My movie will be available on Amazon Prime from next week



Speaker - pic.twitter.com/efTHfPVf8Y- Subhasish (@i_mPups) August 3, 2017

Unexpected guest appearances which have surprised us:

1. Salman Khan: KKHH

2. Ranbir Kapoor: PK

3. #Sachin : #RajyaSabha

4. SRK: Tube light pic.twitter.com/kJDsSH94pd - The LOL Buddhu (@lolbuddhu) August 3, 2017

Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar was seen in the Upper House of Parliament today. But something seemed to have irked the God of Cricket, who has been criticised for his poor attendance in the Rajya Sabha. A screengrab from Rajya Sabha TV soon went viral on social media as people began to caption Sachin Tendulkar's 'glum' expression with hilariously relatable, everyday situations. Take a look at 8 of the funniest tweets:Mr Tendulkar has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2012.Which meme did you find the funniest? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news