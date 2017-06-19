Rare Albino Baby Dolphin Is Taking The Internet By Storm. See Pics

Blue Ocean Whale Watch managed to identify the calf as one that was first spotted in 2015, making it about 3-years-old. Photos uploaded by them show the calf first in September 2015 and then again in 2017, where algae growing on it has given it a yellow-ish appearance.
In 2015:
And in 2017:
A video of the calf swimming happily has collected over 19,000 views in just a week:
"Albinism in the wild is incredibly rare, and I believe this is the only known albino Risso's dolphin in the eastern Pacific," says Kate Cummings to Live Science.
Meanwhile, the sightings have generated quite a buzz on social media. "So beautiful!! I hope it stays safe with the family!" writes one user on Facebook. "Very cool, thanks for sharing," says another.
