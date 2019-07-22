Rare White Dolphin Spotted In New Zealand. Watch Video

A white dolphin was spotted in New Zealand recently.

A rare white dolphin was spotted in New Zealand recently. According to local reports, passengers on board a wildlife tour in the Queen Charlotte Sound were treated to the sight of the white dolphin swimming with a pod of common dolphins.

Captain Paul Keating - who runs the wildlife company E-Ko Tours in Picton, explained to Ladbible that he first spotted the unusual white dolphin around two weeks ago. He added that it had been elusive ever since.

Mr Keating's daughter has now nicknamed the dolphin 'Ghost'.

A video of Ghost swimming with its pod was shared on YouTube by E-Ko Tours. "GHOST is a very rare Short Beaked Common Dolphin who is WHITE," they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at it below:

The white dolphin is now a regular in the waters, and has grown accustomed to the slow-moving tour boat. This means tourists have more chances of catching a glimpse of it.

In 2017, pictures of an albino dolphin calf in California took the Internet by storm.

