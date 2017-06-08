Pooches Lift Spirits At Polling Stations During UK Election

Pet owners took to Twitter to post photographs of their dogs next to the polling station signs at schools and community centres across the country, using the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.
Among the 8,000 pets posted were Gina the Porkie, Bruno the Staffy and a Bichon Frise wearing the colours of the Suffragette movement that won women the right to vote.
The meme provided light relief from a frequently tetchy election campaign to decide who will lead Britain's Brexit talks, current Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May or Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
"There may have been so many elections recently that we are getting a bit fatigued by it all," said The Daily Telegraph newspaper.
"However, there is one thing we Brits will never tire of, and that is taking photographs of our pet dogs at polling stations and posting them online."
Not to be outdone, other animal lovers brought along their horses, rats, tortoises and also set up the rival #catsatpollingstations, with feline visitors to the polling booth posted on Twitter.
The Charity Dogs Trust urged owners to bring their dogs to the "paw-ing station" and called upon vote volunteers to "pop a water bowl outside and keep it topped up with water for any visiting pooches".
#dogsatpollingstations has gotta be the best thing to come out of this election pic.twitter.com/FuEc7m1mwW- Kimberly (@kcstfu) June 8, 2017
Toby says get out there and vote #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/Ky98cMrbNr- Pete Durrant (@petedurrant) June 8, 2017
It seems everyone is doing their bit #DogsAtPollingStationspic.twitter.com/xh7tKGE3ge- Russell Howard (@russellhoward) June 8, 2017
My first vote and henrys first venture out! #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/LkirUCaEtI- Jack Head (@JA_H_) June 8, 2017
Rosie at the polling station #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/bxoJ2q20bn- Adam Buxton (@AdamBuxton) June 8, 2017
