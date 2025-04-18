UP Man Drags German Shepherd By Car For Barking At His Child In Greater Noida

A pet German Shepherd was brutally beaten and allegedly tied to a car and dragged for at least three kilometers by a man over the dog barking at his child in Greater Noida. The incident took place earlier this week in the Dankaur town when the dog's owner had tied it outside their house.

According to the police, the pet dog, belonging to the accused's neighbour, barked at the accused's child. This frightened the child, which led him to fall on the ground and cry. Angered by this, the child's father beat up the dog with sticks, causing him severe injuries.

The dog's owner, Sudhir Indoria, alleged that his neighbour tied his pet to a car - a Scorpio - and dragged it for at least three kilometers near the Sports City area.

The dog was immediately taken to a local animal hospital where he is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Mr Indoria also said that the accused threatened to kill him if he complained to the police.

A case has been filed against the accused at the Dankaur police station.

The police have begun an investigation into the case and necessary action is being taken, Noida Police's media cell said.