Flight Attendant Recreates Britney Spears' Toxic In Video Gone Viral

"Classic. AirAsia version of Toxic. The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me," says Mr Fernandes on Instagram. "Assraf Nasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves," he adds.
The video shows the flight attendant going all out with his routine. He begins the video by using the flight's intercom and even pushes an empty trolley down the aisle, much the same way the singer does in the original video.
There's no way his performance wouldn't impress you.
A Toxic performance on A330 by @AssrafNasir. Cc @britneyspearspic.twitter.com/xoRksL1DZw- huski (@FarhanRzman) March 16, 2017
"Love, love this," says one commenter on the video. "This is the best thing I've ever seen," says another.
What do you think? Tell us using the comments section below.