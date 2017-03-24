Flight Attendant Recreates Britney Spears' Toxic In Video Gone Viral

Move over, Britney Spears. An AirAsia flight attendant has gone viral online after recreating the singer's 2003 song Toxic on an empty flight. The video, shared by Twitter user @FarhanRzman, shows Assraf Nasir putting on an incredible dance routine. Since being posted on March 16, the video has collected over 6,700 'likes' and more than 6,500 retweets on the social networking site. What's more, the performance is so good, even AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes couldn't help but share it on social media."Classic. AirAsia version of Toxic. The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me," says Mr Fernandes on Instagram. "Assraf Nasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves," he adds.The video shows the flight attendant going all out with his routine. He begins the video by using the flight's intercom and even pushes an empty trolley down the aisle, much the same way the singer does in the original video.There's no way his performance wouldn't impress you."Love, love this," says one commenter on the video. "This is the best thing I've ever seen," says another.What do you think? Tell us using the comments section below.