CUET UG 2024: City Intimation Slip Likely To Be Released Today, Check Details

CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024 (CUET UG 2024) is likely to be released today. The examination will be conducted from May 15.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, had previously stated that the exam city slip would be issued on May 5, while admit cards would be available by the second week of May.

"The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024," the chairman had said in a post on the microblogging site X.

Around 13.5 lakh students are set to appear in the exam this year.

Once released, candidates set to appear in the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

CUET UG 2024: Exam Schedule

The schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 was released. The date sheet can be accessed on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 15 to May 24.

This year's examination will be of the shortest duration, concluding in seven days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET (UG) - 2024 in a hybrid mode, including both computer-based testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper mode, across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates.

There will be a total of 63 test papers offered in CUET (UG) - 2024. The test duration will generally be 45 minutes, except for certain subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024: Exam Shifts

The exam will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1A (10 am - 11 am), Shift 1B (12.15pm - 1pm), Shift 2A (3pm - 3.45pm), and Shift 2B (5pm - 6pm). Other papers will have three shifts: Shift 1 (9 am to 11.15am), Shift 2 (1.15pm - 2.45pm), and Shift 3 (4.45pm - 6.15pm).

This year, 7,17,000 male students and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG. Each candidate can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Subjects/Tests

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects.

A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation.

Questions To Be Attempted

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

CUET UG 2024: General Test

For any undergraduate program/programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission. Questions To Be attempted 50 questions are to be attempted out of 60.

CUET UG 2024 City Slip: Check Steps To Download

Visit the official website of NTA CUET - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Click on the link for the CUET UG 2024 exam city slip available on the homepage.

On the subsequent page, provide the required details and click on the submit button.

Your city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam will then be displayed on the screen.

Save and print a copy of the city slip for future reference.