NEET UG 2024: Exam Today, Check Key Advisories, Dress Code, Barred Items

NEET UG 2024 Exam Today: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will be conducted today from 2pm to 5.20pm.The examination will be held in pen and paper mode. Over 24 lakh candidates will participate in this single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses across 557 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside the country. The results will be announced on June 14.
NEET UG 2024 consists of four subjects, each with two sections. Section A comprises 35 questions, while Section B has 15 questions, of which candidates can attempt any 10.
Candidates must ensure they bring their hall tickets to the exam centre as a mandatory requirement.
NEET UG 2024: Key points to remember
Admit card:
The NEET UG 2024 admit card consists of three pages: Page 1 includes centre details and a self-declaration form, Page 2 contains a "postcard-size photograph," and Page 3 includes candidate instructions.
Before arriving at the exam centres, candidates must download all three pages and affix a postcard-sized photograph on page 2.
NEET UG 2024: Dress code
Candidates should wear casual attire, avoiding long-sleeved clothes. Shoes are not allowed, but slippers or sandals are permitted.
NEET UG 2024: Entry time
The reporting time at the NEET 2024 exam centre is 11.30 am, with the last entry into the exam hall by 1.30pm.
Candidates will not be allowed entry after this time. No bio-breaks are permitted during the first hour after the exam begins and the last half-hour.
Biometric attendance and frisking will be conducted upon entry, with additional checks after bio-breaks or toilet breaks.
NEET UG 2024: Permitted items
NEET UG 2024: Barred items
Candidates are prohibited from bringing the following items to the exam venue:
NEET UG 2024: Key Advisories For Candidates
NTA appealed to examinees not to indulge in unfair means, impersonation, etc. Candidates found using unfair means are liable for strict action, including debarment from appearing in all examinations conducted by NTA.
