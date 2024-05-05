Cop Run Over By Sand Mafia's Tractor In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested

The cop had gone to Shehdol to check the illegal mining in the area.

A policeman was run over by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Madhya Pradesh late last evening, the police said.

Mahendra Bagri, Assistant Sub Inspector, Shahdol, had gone to the site to check illegal mining in the area along with two constables - Prasad Kanoji and Sanjay Dubey.

He was crushed to death when he tried to stop the speeding tractor carrying sand.

Mahendra Bagri died on the spot, while Mr Kanoji and Mr Dubey somehow managed to escape unhurt.

Officials said the driver and truck owner's son have been arrested, while the owner of the tractor is on the run. "The driver of the tractor has been arrested and an inquiry is on. In the inquiry, it was revealed that the son of the owner of the tractor was also involved in it. He has also been arrested, " DC Sagar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Shahdol said.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the truck's owner Surendra Singh.

A case has been registered against the driver and sand mafia father-son duo -- Ashutosh Singh and Surendra Singh, officials said.

Illegal sand mining is rampant in Madhya Pradesh, with hundreds of dumpers transporting sand from the banks of the Son River.

A Revenue Department official was crushed to death last year in November by a tractor allegedly belonging to the sand mafia in Shahdol.

Prasann Singh was crushed to death when he tried to stop a truck transporting illegally mined sand near Son River.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana was recently caught on camera saying that no action will be taken against sand mafias after Lok Sabha elections. "No stones will be thrown at anyone after elections. No one's sand-laden or stone-laden tractor will be caught after the elections. If someone's tractor is caught, then call me," he said while addressing a rally in Gwalior.