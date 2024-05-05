Australian MP Claims She Was Drugged And Sexually Assaulted On Night Out

Queensland Police Service is investigating a sexual assault complaint

A Queensland MP has claimed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out. Brittany Lauga, the assistant minister for health, in an instagram post, said that she was attacked on an evening out in her constituency Yeppoon.

She said, "This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us."

The 37-year-old Australian MP went to the police and then to the hospital on April 28. The Australian police have launched an investigation, the Telegraph reported.

"Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take," she said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The MP said that the drug impacted her significantly and the other women had contacted her who also "may have been drugged".

Ms Lauga said, "It's not OK. We should be able to enjoy socialising in our town without the risk of being drugged or assaulted."

The Queensland Police Service told the Telegraph that it is investigating a sexual assault complaint relating to an incident in Yeppoon. The police said no other reports in the same area have been made, but are requesting anyone with information to contact them.

Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon called the allegations "shocking" and "horrifying", Australian media reported.

"Brittany is a colleague, a friend, a young woman in the Queensland parliament and these are really shocking things to read," Ms Scanlon said.

"It is unacceptable that women are disproportionately the victims of domestic, family and sexual violence. Our government is going to continue to do everything we can to protect women and stop violence from occurring."

In recent weeks, Australia has witnessed a spate of high-profile gender-based violence.



