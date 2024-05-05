Ecuador Influencer, 23, Shot Dead At Restaurant. Insta Post Gave Her Location To Killers

Ecuadorian influencer, Landy Parraga Goyburo, was shot dead after her Instagram post gave away her location to the attackers, reports say. Just before her death, Goyburo had posted a picture of her having 'octopus ceviche' for lunch at a restaurant, which is where she was targetted by two armed men.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, revealing how two unidentified gunmen stormed into the eatery where Landy Parraga Goyburo was seated. As she conversed with a companion, the gunmen barged in. In a matter of seconds, the tranquility of the restaurant shattered as gunshots rang out, sending patrons diving for cover and leaving Goyburo and another person defenseless.

Despite the chaos, the 23-year-old's attempt to seek refuge proved futile as one of the gunmen mercilessly fired at her. The attackers then made their escape, leaving behind a scene of horror and disbelief. Images captured in the aftermath depict Goyburo, a former beauty queen, lying in a pool of blood.

Just before the attack, the influencer had shared a picture of her lunch with her 173,000 followers on Instagram. Investigators believe that the gunmen learned of her location from the post.

The motive behind the heinous crime is still not known. Speculations abound, with theories ranging from Goyburo's alleged involvement with a notorious gang boss to her entanglement in a corruption inquiry linking judicial officials to organized crime. Rumors swirl that the killing may have been orchestrated by the widow of a drug lord, whom Goyburo allegedly had an affair with.