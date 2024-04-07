Auto Driver's 'No Bhayya' Policy Goes Viral: 'Got Some Standards'

The notice politely asks passengers to avoid using the term "Bhayya"

An auto driver's ingenious solution to a daily hassle went viral, showcasing their humour and winning hearts online. A post shared by an X user named Naya features a photo of a notice posted inside an auto rickshaw, which has gained widespread attention.

The notice politely asks passengers to avoid using the term "Bhayya" when addressing the driver and suggests alternative respectful terms such as "Bhai," "Dada," "Boss," or "Brother." This clever strategy aims to address the problem of mispronunciation, particularly the shift from "Bhaiya" to "Bhayya."

The post has accumulated more than 105,000 views, with users praising the cleverness and humour of the auto driver. Several individuals speculated that the driver might be from Mumbai or Bengaluru, cities renowned for their lively and humorous atmospheres.

i saw this in the auto today😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FTR52h4cho — naya (@nayascrackhouse) April 4, 2024

A user commented, "Bhaiya got some standards."

"Learning how to set boundaries from this dude," another user wrote on X.

"Bro was tired of sobo," the third user joked.

Meanwhile, a user, who goes by the handle No Context Suvee, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the auto with the message, "Gpay not available. No stop for ATM withdrawal". She wrote in the caption, "It was nice knowing y'all"

In the comments section, she said that she had booked the ride through an application and she was unaware that the driver would not take payments via UPI. She added that she wasn't told anything about this by the driver before they got to the pickup spot.