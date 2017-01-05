Collapse
Expand

Akshay Kumar's Video On Bengaluru Molestation Has Gone Viral

Edited by | Updated: January 05, 2017 15:10 IST
Akshay Kumar's Video On Bengaluru Molestation Has Gone Viral
In a video message posted on Twitter, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared his outrage over the molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve, comparing the attackers to "beasts".

"Truly shameful," tweeted the 49-year-old actor, a father of two including a daughter.

"The Bangalore incident makes me feel we are evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts because even animals are better!"

The video has gone viral with over 15,000 'likes' and more than 7,000 retweets on Twitter.

The actor said his "blood boiled" when he learnt about the molestation.

"I am ashamed to be a human being today. I was returning from my New Year's vacation with my four-year-old daughter in my arms when I learnt about the molestation incident in Bangalore. I don't know how did you all feel about it, but my blood started boiling. I am a daughter's father but even if I was not one, I feel if a society cannot respect its women, it doesn't deserve to be called a humane society," he said.

Most disgusting, he added, was that "people have the guts to justify such shameful acts by criticising women for their choice of clothes."  He advised that women should not consider themselves inferior to men, "just be fearless, be alert and learn self-defence."
 
Several people have praised Akshay's message on Twitter.
 
Akshay Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to outrage over the incident that has shocked the nation. Here's what actors Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha and Varun Dhawan tweeted:
 




Several women were molested at a large gathering on New Year's eve in Bengaluru. Eyewitnesses claim that police deployed in the area did not offer any help. Officials are now looking into the matter.

Akshay KumarBengaluruBengaluru molestationTwitter

