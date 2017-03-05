Collapse
Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Mocks Superman, Logan In Hilarious Teaser

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2017 20:07 IST
Actor Ryan Reynolds released the teaser of Deadpool 2 on Twitter

The irreverent anti-hero is back. Ryan Reynolds surprised fans with a teaser of Deadpool 2. The actor shared the nearly 4-minute-long teaser on Twitter and in a day, the video was seen over 10 million times. 

The video shows the superhero in a phone booth, struggling to get into his skin-tight costume, as a man is being robbed at gunpoint. But before he can save the man he realises he is a bit too late.

Watch the teaser of Deadpool 2 here



There is enough to keep the viewers hooked - a murder, a cameo by the creator Stan Lee himself and the unlikely superhero's typical wisecracks. He mocks his DC rival Superman and doesn't even spare Logan. The teaser also cheekily gives away the release date - 'not soon enough'.

Twitter exploded with joy after the teaser was shared online
 
 
 
 
The teaser doesn't include footage from the actual film but gives an insight into what fans can expect next year. In October, director of the first installment Tim Miller dropped out following creative differences with Ryan Reynolds. 

The teaser was released days after multiple leaked clips of the teaser surfaced all over the internet. 

What do you think about the teaser? Let us know in the comments. 

