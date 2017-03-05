Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Mocks Superman, Logan In Hilarious Teaser

The video shows the superhero in a phone booth, struggling to get into his skin-tight costume, as a man is being robbed at gunpoint. But before he can save the man he realises he is a bit too late.
There is enough to keep the viewers hooked - a murder, a cameo by the creator Stan Lee himself and the unlikely superhero's typical wisecracks. He mocks his DC rival Superman and doesn't even spare Logan. The teaser also cheekily gives away the release date - 'not soon enough'.
Twitter exploded with joy after the teaser was shared online
Got to hand it to the #Deadpool2Teaser that's the perfect way to do a #MovieTrailer— Ripley (@Mad_For_Movies) March 5, 2017
Officially excited for #Deadpool2#TrailerRantspic.twitter.com/CwGPHkRTdz
Is it 2018 already? #Deadpool2teaser— Marin (@maryfeltwood) March 4, 2017
It's a bird, it's a plane,no it's Superman, no it's #Deadpool making fun of #Superman...#Deadpool2 trailer.https://t.co/sGIJBkq3Ju— Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV2) March 5, 2017
#Deadpool2 teaser pic.twitter.com/VHh2FlTTWP— Jesc Bunyard (@JessBunyard) March 5, 2017
The teaser doesn't include footage from the actual film but gives an insight into what fans can expect next year. In October, director of the first installment Tim Miller dropped out following creative differences with Ryan Reynolds.
The teaser was released days after multiple leaked clips of the teaser surfaced all over the internet.
