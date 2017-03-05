Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Mocks Superman, Logan In Hilarious Teaser

The irreverent anti-hero is back. Ryan Reynolds surprised fans with a teaser of Deadpool 2. The actor shared the nearly 4-minute-long teaser on Twitter and in a day, the video was seen over 10 million times.The video shows the superhero in a phone booth, struggling to get into his skin-tight costume, as a man is being robbed at gunpoint. But before he can save the man he realises he is a bit too late.There is enough to keep the viewers hooked - a murder, a cameo by the creator Stan Lee himself and the unlikely superhero's typical wisecracks. He mocks his DC rival Superman and doesn't even spare Logan. The teaser also cheekily gives away the release date - 'not soon enough'.Twitter exploded with joy after the teaser was shared onlineThe teaser doesn't include footage from the actual film but gives an insight into what fans can expect next year. In October, director of the first installment Tim Miller dropped out following creative differences with Ryan Reynolds.The teaser was released days after multiple leaked clips of the teaser surfaced all over the internet.What do you think about the teaser? Let us know in the comments.