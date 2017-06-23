Cricketer Mithali Raj Shut Down A Sexist Question And Twitter's All For It

Twitter is buzzing with several tweets about Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: "Would you ask a man that?" #WWC17pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46 - Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017

Well done, Mithali Raj. Smart response to a stupid question. - Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 23, 2017

- Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 22, 2017

Ouchhh..that hurts. Salute to Mithali Raj.. a great competitor. - K.P.Nagarajan (@UnagK) June 23, 2017

@M_Raj03 well done mithali Raj.

Good response to a reporter.i become your fan from now, people should give same importance women cricket - shreyash patel (@shreyash142003) June 23, 2017

That's Googly from Mithali Raj. Good Answer. Women Power at its Best. https://t.co/gguy71k29u - Naveen Sharma (@naveenpinkcity) June 23, 2017

It's a genuine question. Would they ask Kohli, who his favorite female player is? - Tejeswi Dodda (@tejeswipratima) June 22, 2017

Great thought provoking answer by Mithali Raj , she once again proved her talent off the field teaching right. #WWC17#FANpic.twitter.com/8tlQfAwQl1 - (@Arunpradip10001) June 23, 2017

Superb response ... But nobody is going to watch women's cricket, even women - Anton Szandor Lavey (@CliffofDovers) June 22, 2017

bullshit. they already do. - Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017

How is this superb? All its doing is bringing up unnecessary gender issues... - Nick Creely (@NCreely) June 23, 2017

okay, i'll bite. gender issues are unnecessary? that's your considered opinion? - Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 23, 2017

The replies to your tweet are, sadly, so revealing. The open, unashamed, boring misogyny of so many.. - Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 23, 2017