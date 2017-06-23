Cricketer Mithali Raj Shut Down A Sexist Question And Twitter's All For It

"I have always been asked 'who's your favourite cricketer' but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Mithali said in addition to her reply. "Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj," Mr Collins tweeted.
Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: "Would you ask a man that?" #WWC17pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46- Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017
Twitter is now buzzing with several tweets about the sportstar and her perfect answer. Among them are columnist Shobhaa De, actor Iqbal Theba, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and many more.
Well done, Mithali Raj. Smart response to a stupid question.- Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 23, 2017
U go girl! #MithaliRajhttps://t.co/ykgohyEAfR- iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) June 23, 2017
- Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 22, 2017
Who run the #WWC17https://t.co/hz2KAFgx9R- Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2017
Ouchhh..that hurts. Salute to Mithali Raj.. a great competitor.- K.P.Nagarajan (@UnagK) June 23, 2017
@M_Raj03 well done mithali Raj.- shreyash patel (@shreyash142003) June 23, 2017
Good response to a reporter.i become your fan from now, people should give same importance women cricket
That's Googly from Mithali Raj. Good Answer. Women Power at its Best. https://t.co/gguy71k29u- Naveen Sharma (@naveenpinkcity) June 23, 2017
It's a genuine question. Would they ask Kohli, who his favorite female player is?- Tejeswi Dodda (@tejeswipratima) June 22, 2017
Great thought provoking answer by Mithali Raj , she once again proved her talent off the field teaching right. #WWC17#FANpic.twitter.com/8tlQfAwQl1- (@Arunpradip10001) June 23, 2017
And even though some people tried to trivialize the incindent, there were many who perfectly shut them up too.
Superb response ... But nobody is going to watch women's cricket, even women- Anton Szandor Lavey (@CliffofDovers) June 22, 2017
bullshit. they already do.- Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017
How is this superb? All its doing is bringing up unnecessary gender issues...- Nick Creely (@NCreely) June 23, 2017
okay, i'll bite. gender issues are unnecessary? that's your considered opinion?- Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 23, 2017
The replies to your tweet are, sadly, so revealing. The open, unashamed, boring misogyny of so many..- Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 23, 2017
The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 is slated to start tomorrow and India will take on England in their first match. Here's wishing the team all the best.
