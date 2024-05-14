Video Of Couple Cosying Up On Public Bus In Odisha Shocks Internet

The video has gained massive traction on social media.

A video from Odisha is making the rounds on social media that shows a man and a woman cosying up on a state-run bus. The clip has shocked users who demanded strict action against the duo. The bus appears to be full and the couple are sitting on the back seat. The clip was initially claimed to be from Delhi, but some users quickly pointed out that it's a Mo Bus, run by mass transportation system in Odisha, called Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

In the two-minute-long video, an elderly woman is seen sitting next to the man and woman as they get intimate and starts looking away.

However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of this viral video.

The clip has been shared on several Odisha-specific handles on various platforms.

"Make them viral, so that Odisha police can arrest them. It's a crime to do such things in public," one user commented on Facebook. "Action need to be taken on such illiterate children," said another, tagging Odisha Police.

One of the users on Facebook commented that a police complaint has been filed and urged others to not share the video.

Last month, a video of a woman boarding a crowded bus in Delhi had surfaced online. The clip showed a female passenger standing near the woman moving away.

The video generated mixed reactions on social media users, with some calling the outfit inappropriate for public transportation, while others defend the woman's right to choose her attire.

A similar incident took place in Delhi Metro after a woman was spotted wearing a bra and a miniskirt and travelling in Delhi Metro. The clip created a stir online and many people questioned her bold clothing choices, while others said that she is inspired by fashion influencer Uorfi Javed.